World’s largest bounce house coming to Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Big Bounce America tour is coming to Ohio with a stop in North Ridgeville this summer.

Announced Friday, the tour includes a Guinness-certified World’s Largest Bounce House and four other inflatable attractions.

The bounce house is 13,000 square feet. The other attractions include Sport Slam, an inflatable sports arena, an obstacle course, and a space-themed inflatable world.

The event is scheduled for August 20th through the 22nd.

It will be held at Victory Sports Park at 7777 Victory Lane.

