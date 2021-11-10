‘You felt like you were being crushed’: Ohio man who attended Astroworld Music Festival speaks out

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WJW)– A Mahoning County, Ohio, man who attended a concert where eight people died and dozens were injured tells the FOX 8 I-Team he believes there was not enough security at the large event.

“There were just so many people there, I mean 50,000 people, and not enough security to handle it,” said Ivan Bosnjak of Boardman, who attended the Astroworld Music Festival Friday in Houston. “It was a scary time. Scary weekend.”

Bosnjak, who is still wearing his general admission wristband around his wrist, took cellphone video of the crowds. He said he was not in the area where people died, but he said when Travis Scott took the stage, he could feel the surge of the crowds.

“Right when that music hit, it was instant compression, compression of your chest,” Bosnjak said. “You felt the wave of people push on you. You felt like you were being crushed between everyone.”

Travis Scott has posted on his Instagram page that he is devastated by what happened at the concert.

Bosnjak says when he left the concert, he had heard people were injured.

“Walking out of the concert was just silence,” Bosnjak said. “My condolences are with all of the families that have to suffer now that they lost their loved ones at a festival they were going to have fun at. “