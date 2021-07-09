‘You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?’ Ohio Trooper saves man choking on baggie of weed

(WCMH)– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who said he was choking on a small bag of weed during a traffic stop Saturday on I-76 in Portage County.

OSHP tweeted the video with the caption: “Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana.”

In the dash camera video, you see Trooper Charles Hoskin approach 24-year-old Stephan R. Elash, of Campbell, Ohio, in a Chevy Malibu after pulling him over. The trooper notices Elash is choking and asks if he is okay. Elash gets out of the car and tries to cough up the baggie unsuccessfully before Trooper Hoskin helps him with the Heimlich.

“What did you swallow?” Trooper Hoskin asks after the man regurgitates the bag.

“A gram of weed, officer. I’m sorry,” Elash answers.

The trooper has Elash sit down, and the following exchange happens:

Trooper Hoskin: “We’ve got an ambulance coming just to check you out. Make sure everything is good.”

Elash: “I’m sorry.”

Trooper Hoskin: “I know… [It’s] a minor misdemeanor. You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Elash: “No.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Elash was initially pulled over for going 94mph in a 70mph speed limit zone. An OSHP spokesperson says Elash was cited for speeding and failure to wear a seat belt. He also received a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession.