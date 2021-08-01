Young child dies in accidental shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting in Ohio over the weekend.

Columbus police said the child was shot in the head after apparently getting hold of the weapon in an apartment on the city’s north side.

***Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found dead while on duty***

Commander Robert Strausbaugh of the police major crimes bureau said officers were called to the complex just before 10 a.m. Saturday and found the child’s father trying to revive her.

Emergency dispatchers said she was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Strausbaugh urged firearms owners to take advantage of the city’s free gun locks program.