Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’ leaves AGT as health takes ‘turn for the worse’

(WTRF) A local favorite, who became a favorite to win the NBC hit show ‘ America’s Got Talent has left the competition due to health concerns.

‘Nightbirde’ also known as Jane Marczewski, made the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on Monday morning.

‘Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.

Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.’

‘Nightbirde’ won Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer and said her voice was “absolutely stunning.”

You can rewatch her performance below.