St. Clairsville troopers have taken 241 impaired drivers off the road so far this year…and they’re asking for your help to catch more.



Their efforts are part of more than 10 thousand arrests across Ohio for impaired driving in 20-19.



Troopers say you can help keep the roads safe by designating a sober driver, and insisting everyone in your car is buckled up.



If you spot an impaired or a stranded driver, call pound-6-7-7 to report it to the Highway Patrol.