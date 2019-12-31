Ohio House of Representatives was focused on change in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From passing bills like Tyler’s Law and House Bill Six, to hiring a human resources professional to deal with workplace complaints, the Ohio House of Representatives has been a busy place.

Change was a big theme this year. A change in philosophy, a change in attitude, and it started with a change in leadership.

State Representative Larry Householder won his bid to be Speaker with the help of Democrats, promising a different dynamic in the chamber.

I think that we needed to make a change. I was seeing that the Ohio House was becoming more and more like Washington D.C. Larry Householder, (R) Speaker of the House

With Republicans and Democrats working together, the chamber passed 68 bills, 25 of which had joint sponsorships.

We started with a theme, just like the governor did, and our theme was taking care of families and communities just like the governor had proposed. Larry Householder, (R) Speaker of the House

However, this year’s budget season saw deep disagreements between the House and the Senate, first with the transportation budget that increased the gas tax, then with the $69 billion operating budget.



We have good days and bad days. I mean, that’s what this is all about. This isn’t supposed to be one big kumbaya campground sing-a-long. We work really hard and they work really hard and we’re both passionate about the things we believe in and at the end of the day, we try to resolve our issues.” Larry Householder, (R) Speaker of the House

Despite missing the constitutional deadline to pass the operating budget, Householder said the end result was worth it.



Our budget absolutely addressed our problems that we were having with our communities and the family unit” Larry Householder, (R) Speaker of the House

AS for 2020, school funding, sports gambling, mental health service, surprise medical billing and gun rights are all things being reviewed behind the scenes.

In addition to those issues, lawmakers will need to pass a $2 billion capital budget next year before going on summer break to campaign for re-election.