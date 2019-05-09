Ohio House ready to approve 2-year $69 billion spending plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House lawmakers are ready to approve a two-year budget that includes a healthy reduction in the state income tax cut.

The GOP-controlled House scheduled a vote on the $69 billion spending plan Thursday following its approval by the House Finance Committee a day earlier. Minority Democrats joined majority Republicans in a rare unanimous committee vote.

The House plan eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6% cut for everyone else. Over the objection of some business groups, the plan also lowers a business income deduction from the first $250,000 in income to the first $100,000.

The proposal increases the minimum salary for Ohio teachers from $20,000 to $30,000 annually, and adds $125 million to Gov. Mike DeWine’s education proposal.

