LMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – One local business recently gained national recognition for the patriotic display that greets its customers each day.

It came as a big surprise to Kirke Porterfield, owner of Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream, when he was presented with a Flag Certificate from the Daughters of the American Revolution. The award recognizes individuals for the proper use, correct display, and patriotic presentation of the American Flag.

The six flags were painted on the outside of the store several years ago. Each one represents a progression in the design of the flag, beginning in 1776 and running through the attacks on 9-11.

The certificate was presented at a recent Rotary Club meeting.

“Somehow, somebody in the national organization saw our flag display and liked it and got hold of the local division of the Daughters of the American Revolution and presented me with the award. It really took me by surprise.” Kirke Porterfield, Owner, Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

The display was designed and created by local artist Roxxane Bruce.