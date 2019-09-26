Ohio lawmakers weigh in as closure deadline for EORH comes closer

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – As the October 7 deadline for the closure of East Ohio Regional Hospital approaches many in the community are asking where talks stand with the possible purchase of the facility.

Ohio Valley Medical Center has already ended acute and emergency medical services and Fairmont Regional Hospital has announced layoffs. Both are Alecto properties.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is calling the decision immoral.



It’s terribly immoral behavior when they want to make a few bucks and put at risk the lives of a lot of people in eastern Ohio, so we’re trying. We’re going to intervene everyway we can. We’re gonna push hard. It’s going to be an uphill fight but we want to make it. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) also released a statement about his efforts to work with Alecto.

My team and I remain in contact with Alecto and other relevant parties to stress the importance of ensuring this region’s medical needs continue to be met. I remain hopeful with the new economic development in the area, including the distinct possibility of a new multi-billion dollar ethane cracker plant, health care providers will see Belmont County as I do – a prime opportunity to invest in this community’s medical needs for years to come. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

We have reached out to Alecto, but we have not heard back at this time.



