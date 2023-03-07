JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Lieutenant Governor John Husted was in Steubenville today.

He hosted a roundtable event with the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce to discuss the state’s operating budget.

Husted says one of Ohio’s biggest challenges right now is a declining workforce.

Big businesses, like Honda and Intel, have moved to the state, but have struggled to find the space and people to fill the jobs needed to continue their business in Ohio.

Nearly $2.5 billion is in the budget to create more sites for businesses to move to Ohio and to help the declining work force.

“And if you want to have a workforce you got to help people get trained. In robotics, machinery, coding, cyber security, nursing, allied health, engineering. All of those are occupations we need more of right now. As a matter of fact, we are creating jobs faster than we can find people to fill them. Finding people with sills between the ages of 25 and 60 who want to work may be the most important thing you can do if you want to create prosperity in your state and we’re focused on that.” John Husted | Lt. Governor, Ohio

Husted says creating good communication between businesses and schools through work force initiatives is key to economic growth in the state.

The $2.5 billion budget will help this initiative at 3 levels: High School, Higher Education, and Tech Credit Programs.

The goal is to help young adults attain the skills businesses are using in the workplace.