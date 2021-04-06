Ohio man arrested after allegedly robbing Belmont County gas station

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — A Canton, Ohio man is accused of robbing the A Plus Fuel Mart in Belmont County at gunpoint today.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective, Ryan Allar, said an employee called 911 after 6:00 A.M. and said a man wearing a mask pointed a gun and asked for money. Allar said they found the gun and mask near the store.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Arthur Wolfe at the Days Inn located near the fuel stop. He is being charged with aggravated robbery, possession of meth, tampering with evidence, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

His bond was set at more than 40 thousand dollars. Allar says he’s also facing drug and weapon charges in Starke County.

We will keep you updated.