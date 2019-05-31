Ohio requests FEMA for assessment of tornado damage in 10 counties

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In an effort to determine the extent of damages from this week’s tornadoes and to help determine if any federal or state assistance will be available, the state has requested FEMA’s help to conduct a joint Preliminary Assessment in 10 Ohio counties.

There is a complex set of damage thresholds that determine eligibility for federal assistance.

One key element is how much storm-related damage is covered by insurance and how much is uninsured.

If the request is approved, the surveys will begin June 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter