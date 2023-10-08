CLEVELAND, OH – Sunday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement on the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel:

“I condemn Hamas’s horrific, unprovoked attacks on the Israeli people. These acts of terrorism are an affront to human rights and our shared values of peace and democracy. I want to be clear: Israel is our oldest, strongest ally in the region and has the right to exist and the right to self-defense. I will keep working with both parties to ensure continued support for Israel.”