Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance on why politicians don’t keep their campaign promises: “They really crave the affection of the press.”

(WTRF) – 7NEWS is your Local Election Headquarters, and Ohio voters are just a few months away from a big matchup for Rob Portman’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat. The Republican and Democrat primaries are set for May 3rd, and at the moment, Republican voters have a whopping 14 candidates to choose from.

J.D. Vance is one of those 14 Republicans running, and he stopped by 7NEWS this morning to talk about the race.

With so many names on the ballot, I asked Vance about a common problem that so many Americans have noticed over the years. A politician will say certain things on the campaign trail to the delight of voters, but then when they win, they end up not fulfilling those lofty promises, leaving their constituents feeling betrayed and left behind.

“I think so many Republicans that go to Washington, they really crave the affection of the press. And at the end of the day, if the press doesn’t care about places like Steubenville or Youngstown then you’re not going to be serving the people of Steubenville and Youngstown, you’re going to be serving the masters of the corporate media.” J.D. Vance, (R) Ohio Senate Candidate

Ohio’s Republican voters will have their chance to decide which Republican they want to represent them in our nation’s Capitol in the primary election set for May 3rd.

In addition to J.D. Vance, the other Republican candidates trying to secure the Senate seat include, John Berman, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Robert Graham, Michael Liepold, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Zachary Musick, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, John Reed, Mackenzie Thompson, and Jane Timken.

The general election is set for November 8th. As always, stay with 7NEWS for all of your election coverage.