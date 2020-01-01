COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the year comes to a close we take one last look back at 2019 and what lawmakers accomplished at the Statehouse, focusing on work in the Senate.

From a third attempt at the Heartbeat Abortion Bill to a second go at what remained unfinished from the Regan Tokes Act, lawmakers had their hands full this year.

The Senate tackled several priorities meant to strengthen our economy and protect our communities, resources and waterways.

According to Senate President Larry Obhof, the Ohio Senate was a busy place in 2019.



I think we did an awful lot of good work, and a lot of good bi-partisan work. Senator Larry Obhof, (R) Senate President

The Senate did pass its version of the state operating budget unanimously, which is a rarity, but not everything coming out of the chamber this year was so agreed upon.

Remember when the vote to override Governor Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Abortion Bill failed at the end of 2018?



I think that the celebration from some of the people in here will be short lived. Senator Larry Obhof, (R) Senate President

A few months later the GOP controlled Senate passed the Heartbeat Bill for the third time, roughly along party lines. Shortly after that, Governor DeWine signed it.

It would not be the only controversial bill the Senate started working on in 2019.

I’m a co-sponsor of the duty to retreat bill; I believe strongly in the right to self-defense, and I think that most of my colleagues feel the same and I would expect movement on that in the relatively near future. Senator Larry Obhof, (R) Senate President

As for other gun reform proposals, Obhof said they will be considered.

Particularly the governor’s proposal. It’s had a number of hearings in the Senate, we’re giving it full and fair consideration and I would expect hearings on that when we return in January. Senator Larry Obhof, (R) Senate President

Speaking of January, Obhof has several other things he wants the Senate to work on in 2020.

Breaking down the barriers to economic growth, changing some of our licensing rules so that people who live out of state who want to move to Ohio can do so and can get to work right away. Senator Larry Obhof, (R) Senate President

One of the first things that may move out of the Senate early next year is criminal justice sentencing reform for low-level drug offenses.