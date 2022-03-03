(WTRF) – With their week-long assault on Ukraine, Russia hopes to intimidate the world through its

military might.

But the explosions hide a crucial reality—the Russian economy is hurting.

Their currency is now worth less than one cent of US money, and their stock exchange closed

in an attempt to cut losses.

It’s a result of the worldwide pressure campaign on Putin to pull back his westward-marching

soldiers, something Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says his government brought on itself.

They’ve in so many ways pushed their people down to help their leaders rise. That’s kind of the country’s history. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

He’s the Chairman of Congress’s Banking and Housing Committee, and he’s set on emptying the Kremlin’s coffers.

Senator Brown introduced the No Most Favored Nation Trading with Russia Act, which will put

tariffs and trade barriers in place.

And the financial pain gets even more personal.

The White House put out a list today of ‘Putin’s Cronies,’ a list of high-ranking officials who will have their assets frozen.

Taking away these yachts and third and fourth multi-million dollar homes, and other kind of assets from these thugs around Putin who essentially stole this money from the Russian people. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman is on board too.

He says our business relationship with Russia is smaller than you might think, which involves

specific goods like wheat and ammunition.

We have about a 16 billion-dollar trade deficit with Russia by the way, it’s not going to hurt us much. Sen. Rob Portman, (R)-Ohio

But their main export is oil, and Senator Portman isn’t happy that we have any dependence on

their supply.

I think it’s ridiculous that we are bringing Russian oil into the United States, about 600,000 barrels of oil per day. Sen. Rob Portman, (R)-Ohio

He says the Keystone XL pipeline stopped by President Biden could have more than made up for it.

Senator Portman specifically points out the potential of Ohio’s natural gas is yet to be

unleashed.

We have an opportunity to play a role here, to be able to make us energy independent

again, which as we’ve seen in this crisis is clearly a national security issue, not just an

economic issue. Sen. Rob Portman, (R)-Ohio

The way both senators see it, the crippling of Russia’s military machine is well underway.

And not just through their wallet—Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has raised the possibility

of war crimes for Putin and his allies.

Brown calls him an autocrat and a madman, but says even he should realize the price of his

actions is just too steep.