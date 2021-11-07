Ohio State Highway Patrol: Buckle up for holiday trips

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – Along with the holiday season, comes holiday travel. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind you to buckle up every trip, every time.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, since 2016, over 2700 people died in crashes because of not wearing an available safety belt.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says that wearing a safety belt not only protects the driver, but everyone in the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will continue zero-tolerance enforcement, when motorists are stopped for other violations, and found not wearing their safety belts.

With the change in weather and the increase in travel, keep you and your loved ones protected by buckling up.