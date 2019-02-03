Ohio State Highway Patrol: 'Fans don't let fans drive drunk' Video

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) - On Superbowl Sunday it's pretty much a custom to enjoy some grown up drinks the day of the big game.

But of course just like any other big drinking day the state police will be out in full force. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they'll be working overtime to ensure the safety of drivers on state roadways and checking for impaired and wreckless drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has actually coined a phrase for their Superbowl Sunday patrol called "Fans don't let fans drive drunk."

State police say they want drivers to keep this saying in mind as they go about their Sunday ventures not only for the safety of those behind the wheel but to help them help their pockets.

"Depending on what offense it is you're looking at a $2500 first offense, $5000 second and so on and then you've got the jail sentences to go with that. You'll get your car those fees all compound. You're looking at a $10000 bill for an OVI," said Joe Weaver, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Weaver is warning anybody who plans on pouring it up for the Superbowl to stay off the roads and encourages people to request a ride service if they absolutely need to travel.