COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan men following a traffic stop in Wood County in August.

Officials say that during the traffic stop, troopers seized 332 grams of heroin, 51 grams of fentanyl, six Oxycodone pills, and 120 grams of marijuana. In total, the drugs had a combined value of $46,975.

According to reports on August 18, at 4:12 p.m., troopers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe with Kentucky registration for expired registration on Interstate 75. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and a baggie of suspected marijuana was observed.

The report shows that drugs were located on the driver and passenger during consensual pat-downs. Troopers located additional drugs while performing a probable cause search of the vehicle.

According to officials, the driver, 35-year-old Victor J. Byrd, and the passenger, 31-year-old Antonio L. Jones Sr., both of Detroit, were incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center on charges of possession of heroin, a first-degree felony. Both have since been indicted in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.

Officials say Byrd was indicted for trafficking and possession of heroin and trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all of which are first-degree felonies. Jones was indicted for trafficking and possession of heroin and a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies. He is also facing charges of trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Byrd could face up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine. Jones could face up to 45 years in prison and up to an $82,500 fine.