Ohio University student sentenced to 4 years for raping woman, stalking others

An Ohio University student convicted of raping a woman and stalking several others was sentenced to four years in prison and five years probation.

Mohammed Nasser Rashid Hamed Al-Mashrafi, 23, of Athens, Ohio, originally from the country of Oman, appeared before Judge George P. McCarthy on Tuesday.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Al- Mashrafi stalked several women in and around Athens. Blackburn said he used social media accounts as part of the stalking.

“Al-Mashrafi is further accused of visiting a local spa where he was observed fondling himself and, upon being asked to leave, refused to pay for his services and ultimately left without paying,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn said Al-Mashrafi’s behavior escalated to rape on December 5, 2018.

Al-Mashrafi was convicted of rape, a first-degree felony, public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor, and menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Al-Mashrafi must register as a Tier III sex offender, which requires registration/verification requirements every 90 days for life.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has a holder placed on Al-Mashrafi, who could be permanently removed from the United States at any time during his sentence, or at its conclusion, according to court documents.