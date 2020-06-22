Ohio Valley 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule

The 4th of July is right around the corner but due to COVID-19 there are some changes and cancellations to this year’s fireworks schedule in the community. Here’s a schedule of the different firework displays that have not been canceled.

Barnesville: July 4. Fireworks will be at an undisclosed location but will be able to be seen throughout the community.

The Highlands: July 4. People are asked to find a parking spot anywhere to watch. Dusk.

Moundsville: July 4. Marshall County Fairgrounds will be open to park and watch. Dusk.

New Concord: July 10. New Concord Fire Department, people are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. 7 PM.

Oglebay: July 3. Schenk Lake. 9:30 PM

Steubenville: July 2. Fireworks will be set off near the fort, there will be areas to park and watch.

*This list will continue to be updated when information becomes available*