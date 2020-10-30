Ohio Valley All-Stars Basketball Game

The annual Ohio Valley All-Stars community basketball event will be switching venues this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the game is now being held at the Highlands Sports Complex this Sunday, November 1st at 6PM.

While it will not be a full basketball game this year for social distancing purposes, Pastor Darrell Cummings had a different idea.

They’re just going to be shooting from the foul line and from the three point line. Each of them has raised 10 dollars a shot and if they make it from the foul line they get a point that will go on their teams score and if they make it from the three-point line, they get three points that will go on their teams score. So one team will win, and one team will lose. Pastor Darrell Cummings

The North Wheeling Youth Center hosts the event to raise funds for their annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Giveaway.

If you plan to attend the game, social distancing measures will take place and masks are required. Tickets will be sold at the door and canned food donations are encouraged.

The event will also be live streamed on the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church Facebook page.