Ohio Valley dealing with summer draught, how to protect your plants

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) In the Ohio Valley, we are in the midst of a drought.

Dan Lima OSU Extension Agent in Belmont County, says our rainfall in the past month is at least one to two inches below average. In his words, we are in desperate need of some rain.

He says lawns are dry, but resilient, and will recover when we get some rain. But garden plants will need to be watered every two to three days.

He revealed which plants are most in need of a drink.

Usually plants that have a larger surface area of the leaves. Pumpkins, cucumbers, these things they photosynthesize at a very, because of that large surface area they take in a lot of sunlight and they photosynthesize at a very large rate, so usually plants that have a larger leaf area that produce a lot of fruits, those are gonna need the most matter of precipitation. Dan Lima

OSU Extension Agent, Belmont County

Lima advises giving your garden plants an inch of water a week. He says just water at the base of the plant.

He says try not to let the leaves get wet–because that’s how disease is spread. He suggests about 30 seconds to one minute of watering in one area.