Ohio Valley Mall prepared for Black Friday during a pandemic

Belmont County, O.H. (WTRF) — One of the biggest shopping days of the year will have a different look in 2020.

Area retailers are excited to welcome Black Friday shoppers, while at the same time putting in place a number of safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ohio Valley Mall will be doing away with events that encourage large groups. There will be no shopping bag give away or chocolate bar rush.

Mall officials are encouraging shoppers to come out in smaller groups however. There will be a DJ on hand to entertain shoppers, as well as Santa and plenty of great sales.

We are excited about Black Friday Shopping. It will be different. We are focusing on the shoppers keeping them safe and our stores, keeping them safe as well. We are taking every measure. We have been practicing since May and our stores are keeping us safe. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall.

Stores will be limiting capacity and social distancing guidelines will be posted throughout the mall.

Doors will open at 6am Friday.