Ohio Valley Mall ready for tax-free weekend in Ohio

It’s finally August 1st.

And although many people are still in the summer mood, the school season is just around the corner.

And fortunately-Ohio has one way to make the back to school shopping experience just a little easier.

Many parents dread the idea of back to school shopping.

But Ohio is holding its tax-free weekend to cut down the price of clothes and school supplies.

In fact-any clothing item under 75 dollars and school supplies that are under 20 dollars are TAX-FREE from August 2nd through 4th.

The Ohio Valley Mall is holding events all weekend long. The first event is Friday when doors open at 5:00 for a tax-free weekend in Macy’s circle. The first 50 teachers there will receive a gift bag and much more.

“They’ll be pampered with some merchandise and have some little snacks. But they will also get a ten-dollar Macy’s gift card and ten-dollar Boscov’s gift card. So, they can get started on their shopping right away.” Candi Noble- Greathouse- Market Director for The Ohio Valley Mall

Tax-free weekend isn’t only good for customers, but also the stores at the mall.

“The stores are stocked. They’re ready to go. And yes, it is a nice boost. We do see traffic all weekend long. People have already been coming in and trying to size things to try to ease things.” Candi Noble- Greathouse- Market Director for The Ohio Valley Mall

The mall is also holding a back to school fashion show on Saturday at 1:00 and a kid’s day from 12 PM-3 PM