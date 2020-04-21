Ohio Valley Mall’s “Virtual Kids Club”

The Ohio Valley mall is offering a new way to entertain kids and families during the current stay at home order.

The Mall is offering a Virtual Kids Club on their Facebook page every day at 11 in the morning until noon.

Virtual Kids club offers 5 to 15 minute live video presentations to entertain and educate.

The topics range from science projects to arts and crafts.

The goal is to give kids a daily activity and routine during a trying time.

Having that activity,staying active, having that routine is obviously key to everybody’s well-being but children are really craving that. So this is a good opportunity, if you’re doing school work, to take a break and learn something fun. Candi Noble Greathouse | Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director



The schedule includes Explore Kindness with Captain Finn on Mondays.

Hooked on Science Tuesdays and Thursdays with “Mr. Science” Jason Lindsey.

Story time or Captain McFinn Yoga on Wednesdays and arts & crafts on Fridays