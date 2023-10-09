CJ Goodwin, a member of the Dallas Cowboys, will miss the rest of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Goodwin, an Ohio Valley native, got injured on Sunday night’s game against the San Fransico 49ers.

Goodwin, who is known around the league as one of the better special team players tore his pectoral muscle when making a tackle during a punt.

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since 2018 and has appeared in every game for Dallas.

Before his injury, Goodwin had four tackles on the season.

Goodwin played football for Linsly and Bethany College before going to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.