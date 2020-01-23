Ohio Valley native on President’s defense team

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As much of the nation is watching the Impeachment trial in the Senate, there’s an Ohio Valley native working behind the scenes.

Michael Purpura is one of two deputies on President Trump’s defense team.

He’s a Wheeling native and Linsley graduate. Purpura also attended West Point and Columbia Law School.

He has worked in the White House Counsel’s office since January of 2019.

Previously, he also worked in that same office during George W. Bush’s presidency, serving as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general. He was also part of the team responding to congressional investigations.

In addition to his time at the White House, Purpura also worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in both the District of Hawaii and the Southern District of New York.