Ohio Valley oil and gas job fair Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WTRF is hosting a job fair next Monday at the Highlands Event Center.

The job fair will be from 10 until 3.

You can pre-register for the event and get a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from ICR.

There is also still time for potential employers to get involved, find more information at WTRF.com.