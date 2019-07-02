Ohio Valley radio icon reveals to his listeners that he’s battling cancer

News

by: DK WRIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Johnny O of KOOL 105.5 is a voice we’ve known for 26 years.

He’s always been known for helping others, having started programs like Christmas Kids and Stuff the Bus.

Now he is getting a little help himself for the biggest fight of his life.

He went for a colonoscopy in January, and the doctor found cancer.

Since then, this determined broadcaster has quietly gone through chemo and radiation, all while staying on the air and not saying a word about it.

“I’d lay my head down but then I’d get back up and say ‘Classic hits KOOL 105.5, it’s me, Johnny O!’ You’ve got to put a smile on people’s faces as they’re going to work. It’s all about that, you know?”

He says his motto has always been:  never let them see you sweat.

“Never missed a day’s work,” he noted. “I missed a couple of mornings for doctor’s appointments. But people don’t want to hear about your problems. They want to be entertained, and that’s what I do for a living.”

But when a friend stopped in recently, he noticed an IV chemo bag connected to a port under Johnny’s shirt.

Word got out, so Johnny O decided to tell his listeners.

“And I said I have rectal cancer,” he recalled. “I didn’t really want to say ‘rectal’ on the radio, but I wanted people to know what kind of cancer I have.”

He said he had no symptoms, so the diagnosis came as a shock. 

“It kind of takes you down a level or two, once you get diagnosed with that,” he said. “You sit there and you think, wow, someday I might not be here. This might take me out.”

But friends and listeners jumped in with caring and support.

“With prayers and stuff,” he said with a smile. “People have been fantastic. My listeners have been calling.”

He has always been all about helping others, and still is.

Now he’s doing it by advocating regular check-ups.

“If you’ve never had a colonoscopy, please go do it,” he said. “It could save your life.”

Miklas’ Meat Market is holding a pepperoni roll sale Wednesday, with all proceeds going to Johnny.

Quaker Steak & Lube is also having a fundraiser for him July 14, from noon to 6 p.m.

It will all go to help him pay his co-pay.

Right now, he’s on a scheduled break from his chemo, and he says he feels good. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter