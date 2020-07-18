Ohio Valley Senators preparing for debate on COVID-19 relief bill

(WTRF) – U.S. Senators representing the Ohio Valley said they’re ready to begin the debate on another COVID-19 relief bill as soon as next week.

Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown called for that bill to address a number of issues facing Americans at this time, including extending unemployment benefits, and returning to school.

I want to see Congress do a $2,000 stimulus and do it every quarter, once a quarter until, so everything three months until the unemployment level gets below a certain level. I think Congress has a duty otherwise we see people struggle, we see people evicted. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

Senator Brown said schools should reopen in the fall, but that has to be done safely, which requires money that districts just don’t have.

They’ve gotta open safely and they need dollars to do that because their funding has been cut and local property tax revenues are down because people have been laid off. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also addressed pandemic pay for those essential employees in hospitals, security, grocery stores and transportation who have been exposed to the virus.

West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Joe Manchin wants feedback from the Mountain State before discussing a funding bill in Washington.

He met with more than 40 organizations and state leaders via Zoom to discuss now another COVID-19 funding bill can help them.

Topics ranged from lack of PPE to unemployment, help for businesses and the increased need for high speed internet.

While that’s not a new topic, Senator Manchin said it’s one that’s more needed by the day.

Rural American does not have connectivity. That’s what we’re fighting for and this COVID has shown the desperate need we have. It’s a must for all of us to succeed. Now, with the new normal being abnormal it’s more imperative than ever before for education, healthcare, for everything else we depend on. U.S. senator Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia

Some groups told Senator Manchin they need rural broadband because they would like to be able to continue telehealth once the Coronavirus pandemic is behind us.