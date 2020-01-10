Ohio Valley Senators split on impeachment trial procedure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – After a weeks-long stalemate over impeachment, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the House of Representatives on alert.

Speaker Pelosi sent a letter to her Democratic members she plans to hold a vote next week on impeachment managers.

After that, she wants to send the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

Ohio’s Senior Senator and West Virginia’s Junior Senator have very different ideas of how an impeachment trial should play out in the Senate.

I know overwhelmingly people in eastern Ohio, even though a lot of people support Trump in eastern Ohio, that’s fine, but they want a real trial. They want to know what really happened. I want witnesses who were in the room. They’re the President’s people, or his employees. They’re his friends, or at least employees. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

The House had the case. They had witnesses. They could have had more witnesses. They chose not to. I think that, I think is very relevant when you start looking at the Articles of Impeachment. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to follow the so-called “Clinton Model” for any impeachment trial. That would include opening statements followed by written questions.

Only after those, would the Senate decide if witnesses were needed.