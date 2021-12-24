Ohio Valley shoppers make those last minute purchases just in the nick of time

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh.- (WTRF) Tis’ the season for last minute shopping as anxiety intensifies from out of stock items that weren’t on the shelves the first time you shopped.

And for some that package they were hoping for won’t be arriving on time after all.

Earlier today, we caught up with people who were shopping just in the nick of time

“This is my first time doing it this late. I am usually done by now, but this year I had to get something at the last minute.” Steve Kosek, Last Minute Shopper

“I feel like everyone is so busy throughout the season and everyone just procrastinates and they’re like oh we need to get gifts.” Megan Ayala, Last Minute Shopper

“I just don’t feel it’s stressful. It kind of puts everybody in the mood and it’s more fun to do it last minutes it’s a challenge to see what you can find.” Rosie Porter, Last Minute Shopper

“I get it. People have jobs and they’re busy. Sometimes they don’t know what to get someone until the last minute so you have to just the best you can. I guess!” Mitchell Riddel, Last Minute Shopper

Economists warned shoppers not to shop at the last minute due to COVID clogging the supply chain.

The National Retail Federation says many consumers shopped early this year.