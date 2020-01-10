Ohio woman pleads guilty to abuse of a corpse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors have reached another agreement with the defendant in the case of a Youngstown murder victim’s death and dismemberment.

Katrina Layton, one of four suspects in the death and dismemberment of Shannon Graves in 2017, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence, three counts of obstructing and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Layton’s old plea was vacated.

Law enforcement took Layton into custody earlier this week after a judge ruled that Layton had repeatedly violated terms of her release by talking with co-defendant and boyfriend Arturo Novoa, who’s already serving a life sentence for the crimes.

Layton had previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and obstruction, and murder charges against her were dismissed in exchange for her cooperation with investigators.

A special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office claimed that Layton lied to authorities, however, leading to her arrest earlier this week.

In his ruling last Friday, the judge said prosecutors can argue to have Layton’s original deal thrown out so they can reindict her for the murder.

This Friday, however, prosecutors reached a new deal with Layton. They’ll recommend up to 20 years in prison, as opposed to the previously-agreed-upon two-year sentence.

Layton’s defense is asking for no more than 10 years in prison.

Layton will learn her sentence at a later date. For now, she’ll remain in jail without bond.