2019 sets new record for job creation in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a great 2019 for Ohio residents looking to startup a new business.

The Secretary of State recently announced that nearly 131,000 entitles filed with the Buckeye State last year.

The month of December alone saw 9,000 starter-up businesses, which is also a state record.

Officials say the state will continue to have the necessary resources for future innovation.

