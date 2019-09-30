94-year-old Ohio man celebrates birthday by going skydiving

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN/WOWK) – An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by jumping out of an airplane. As he suited up Paul Grimme says there was no fear because he knew he’d have a guardian angel jumping right there with him.

“Your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won’t need a parachute. She’ll be alongside you,” said Paul. His wife passed away in January. Saturday, September, 28, 2019, would’ve marked their 75th wedding anniversary. The jump- just as much for her, as himself.

His granddaughter, Tara Kleier, took him skydiving for his 94th birthday. “It’s pretty exciting. I’m glad he’s going to do it. I didn’t think he would when I told him!” said Kleier

Grimme says that George Bush was one of his idols. The former president made his jump at 94 years old – that’s why Pual felt he could, and should, make the jump.

