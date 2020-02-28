Accused aggravated robber gets arraigned on second try, with tight security

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The defendant with a history of escape was brought into court with six deputies and a bailiff on hand in the courtroom area.



After insisting the day before on taking his right to a full 24 hours to examine the indictment, Todd Boyes returned for another try at arraignment.



This time it went smoothly.



Judge Frank Fregiato entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, explained his charge (aggravated robbery with a gun specification), and the possible punishment if convicted (3-11 years plus an additional 3 years for the use of a firearm.)



Then the judge questioned Boyes about wanting to represent himself.



Boyes said he still intends to be his own lawyer and asked how he could study case law since “there isn’t much of a law library in Belmont County.”



Judge Fregiato said that would have to be up to the correctional officers at the jail.



Boyes is already serving time in another state, so he will not be able to post a bond.



His trial in Belmont County is set for March 31.