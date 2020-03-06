AG’s office releases final report on Ohio teen found dead in chimney

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) – A report by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has some answers on the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy.

Harley Dilly disappeared from his Port Clinton home and was the subject of an intensive four week long search.

Oh January 13, his body was recovered in the chimney of a nearby house.

On Thursday afternoon, 11 investigators obtained the final report for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The report states that Harley was found standing on the floor of the chimney on the second floor of the home. Above him was a vent.

His coat, eye glasses, sweat shirt and a Browns jersey were pushed through the hole. The vent cover was found near the clothing.

Agents were then able to reach through the vent opening to discover Harley.

The wall was removed and the brick chimney was opened to remove the young teen. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators say the boy climbed an antenna on the side of the home. He slid down the chimney and the clothing was pushed through the hole to try to create space.

Many rumors centered around the clothing and a mattress being found on the floor of the bedroom. But the report makes it clear that Harley was never inside the home.

There were no signs of a sleeping area, of food being eaten or any use of the bathrooms.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office hopes the detailed report shows this was a terrible accident. They say it should dispel any rumors about the case and hope that this puts the matter to rest.

