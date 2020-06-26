Amber Alert canceled for Youngstown child after reports she was taken by father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a Youngstown girl who police said was taken by her father.

Police were looking for one-year-old Nova Sheridan on Friday morning who was believed to be with her father, 23-year-old Kahil Sheridan.

Police say Sheridan broke into the home of the child’s mother on Moherman Avenue Thursday night and took the baby.

The Amber Alert was canceled just before noon Friday, after police say the girl was found safe at a house in Liberty.

Police didn’t release further details but said no arrests have been made yet. Several agencies are investigating, including the local FBI, Youngstown and Liberty police departments and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

