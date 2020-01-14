High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Audit: Former Monroe Central High Athletic Director owes School District $5,464

Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber released the 2018 audit of Switzerland of Ohio Local School District (Monroe County), which found that the former athletic director, Ryan Rosnick, did not account for $5,464 he collected from varsity basketball and volleyball games.

When it comes to the mishandling of public dollars – my office doesn’t play games. We continue to be concerned with weak internal controls surrounding cash collection points at athletic events. In this case, there were multiple incidents where cash was not accounted for properly, which is the responsibility of the Athletic Director. I am issuing a finding for recovery to see that the mishandled funds are restored and I urge school districts to carefully review their accounting procedures for all cash collection check points.

Keith Faber, Ohio Auditor of State

Rosnick was responsible for the collection and counting of all tickets sales at athletic gates for Monroe Central High School of the Switzerland Ohio Local School District. Rosnick also was responsible for completing triplicate Athletic Department receipts and All Ticket Sales Record forms, which indicated the number of tickets sold and total amount of monies collected.

Auditors found that during the 2015-2016 school year, Rosnick prepared and signed an All Ticket Sales Record form for a varsity basketball game totaling $1,420.

During the 2017-2018 school year, he prepared and signed a Triplicate Activity Fund Receipt for multiple volleyball gate receipts totaling $4,044. In both instances, there were no corresponding records to determine that Rosnick deposited these funds with the district.

Rosnick submitted his resignation as Athletic Director of Switzerland of Ohio Local School District on July 9, 2019.

Auditor Faber issued a finding for recovery against Rosnick for $5,464 in favor of Switzerland of Ohio Local School District.

