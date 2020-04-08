Belmont County has lost a long-time law enforcement legend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Retired Belmont County Sheriff Tom McCort died Wednesday at his home in Morristown, at age 79.



His law enforcement career spanned 34 years.



He began as chief constable for Union Township and Morristown Police Department.



He was elected sheriff in 1984 and served for 20 years.



He was an avid reader who loved history, loved his adopted hometown of Morristown, enjoyed travel and always had a story to tell.



He leaves behind his wife, Pamela, three sons, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are incomplete.