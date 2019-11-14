Belmont County man faces burglary and theft of drug charges

Ohio

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A Belmont County man was arraigned in Common Please Court Thursday on a pair of felony charges.

39-year-old William James Hutchison is facing one count of burglary and one count of theft of drugs.

The alleged crimes took place on July 12th.

Hutchison’s next court appearance is set for December 9th at 1:00 p.m.

