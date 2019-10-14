Bill could implement mental health class into Ohio public schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Schools in Ohio could see a big change in the curriculum in the near future.

House bill 123 requires all public schools to implement an annual violence and suicide prevention class.

There will also be an anonymous hotline number available to any students who want to report someone as a threat to others or simply seeking mental help.

Executive Director of NAMI of Greater Wheeling, Amy Gamble, loves the bills and hopes the other 49 states follow suit.

From a prevention standpoint, we can’t do enough to educate young people because if we think about when a young person is struggling, they aren’t going to go to their parent or adult — they are going to go to a peer. That peer knows what to do to help that person, then they can save a life. So, there is an old saying that says ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ and I really believe that’s where we have to be with suicide prevention, violence prevention, clearly with mental health. Early intervention saves lives. When something is wrong, we get help for that person and we don’t wait until something tragic happens.” Amy Gamble, Executive Director of NAMI of Greater Wheeling

Gamble believes House bill 123 in Ohio would end the stigma behind mental health.