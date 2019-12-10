Body found in the Ohio River near Mingo Junction

Mingo Junction OH, (WTRF)- A body was found in the Ohio River near Mingo Junction, OH.
Officials are currently not giving out any information on whether the body is male or female.
Ethnicity is also not being given at this time.
Brooke and Jefferson County are working on the investigation together.
The body is currently still in the Ohio River.
