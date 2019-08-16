Building Designs Unveiled at Indian Creek

School officials and the community got their first glimpse of future school buildings in the Indian Creek Local School District.

Representatives of Sol Harris/Day Architecture of North Canton appeared prior to the regular school board session at Indian Creek Middle School and gave a virtual tour of plans for the estimated $63 million project to create new high school and elementary buildings in Wintersville and upgrade Hills Elementary in Mingo Junction.

Domenic Ferrante, a partner in the firm, introduced fellow architects Melinda Scalfaro and Burt Marzley, who respectively led presentations for the new Indian Creek High School and Creek Elementary buildings, and John Kirkpatrick of Hammond Construction Inc. of Canton, construction manager for the project, who outlined key dates for bids, work and building completion.

Ferrante said the firm has collected a lot of input from staff, teachers and administrators to incorporate into the designs and the goal is to offer a great place for students to learn.

“It’s about the district,” he said. “We really want to base it on how you want to deliver education.”

Kirkpatrick said bids for early site work on the new ICHS will be taken and awarded this October with related construction to occur from November through April. The main construction bids will be accepted in February with awards in March, after which work would immediately follow and last through July of 2021. The current high school will be demolished that fall.

Scalfaro offered details about the two-story structure, saying it would be built on a current multi-purpose field near Kettlewell Stadium. The spacious site incorporates classrooms with collaboration areas for a more modern look and also includes a gymnasium, an estimated 800-seat auditorium, cafeteria/commons area, café-style library and band room with locker room facilities available for gym classes and sporting events. Science and math classrooms are located on the lower level with the Social Studies and English classrooms on the upper floor and all of the areas include secure doors, plus the site features a special tiered seating area for classes and presentations. Entry would be accessed through the southeast corner with the main office able to view any visitors coming onto the site and a secure vestibule for added safety. Meanwhile, the board office will also be housed at the building with its own separate entry. School colors will be depicted through the use of red brick and gold metal and she said the firm was looking at efficient ways to maximize funding.

“We are early in the design,” she added. “We just finished the schematic design and are starting to get into details. Nothing is final but we’re trying to give you a flavor of what it will look like at the new high school.”

Additionally, she said the present band room would be converted into a multipurpose building and the older high school structure would remain in operation throughout the construction phase but would later be demolished.