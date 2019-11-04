BUSTED! Drug Task Force discover ‘meth lab equipment’ near mayor’s office

SALEM, Ohio (WTRF) – Columbiana County Drug Task Force made an appalling discovery Monday morning in Salem.

Authorities found what they describe as ‘meth lab equipment’ at an apartment complex on 1100 block of West Pershing Street.

The apartment complex is located only 700 feet from the mayor’s office and city hall.

Four residents were forced to evacuate the complex following the discovery.

We did have to have everybody leave the building until we were sure exactly what we had. And to make sure the other residents in other apartments are safe also. Brian McLaughlin, Director of Columbiana County Drug Task Force

Authorities also say that the apartment complex has been an issue for law enforcement for years.