Columbus statue to remain on Ohio Statehouse grounds for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a statue of Christopher Columbus will not be removed from in front of the Ohio Statehouse until at least 2025.
The 9-foot-tall, copper statue of Columbus will remain erected in front of the Statehouse in the largest city that bears the explorer’s name until a formal process for removal is undergone by the agency that manages the grounds.
The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board voted to draft rules in place for the first time that would outline a policy of removing a statue or monument off of Capital Grounds.
An individual or group may come forward with a proposal at the next board meeting in October.
