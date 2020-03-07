Convention center sends festival food to Tennessee tornado victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convention center in Ohio’s capital city has sent more than a ton of food it had ordered for this week’s Arnold Sports Festival to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center expected to feed around 200,000 visitors during the four-day festival that runs through Sunday, but those plans were thwarted Thursday when the Ohio Health Department issued an order restricting most spectators because of coronavirus concerns.

Convention center officials say a refrigerated truck that left Columbus on Friday afternoon would arrive Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to help feed 2,000 first responders.

