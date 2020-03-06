Cops: Man kills Ohio teen in her home, then turned gun on himself

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man apparently shot and killed an Ohio teenager in her home and then turned the gun on himself.

Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pemberville home where 17-year-old Cierra McCrory lived with her mother, who found the bodies of her daughter and 19-year-old Lukas Miller, of Clay Township.

While an initial investigation found the deaths were an apparent murder-suicide, authorities are still working to determine what relationship McCrory and Miller had and what spurred the shooting.

McCrory was junior at Eastwood High School. Miller had also been a student at Eastwood, withdrawing about three years ago.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter